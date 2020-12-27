Pilot draws syringe in sky as COVID-19 vaccination drive begins

A pilot has vowed to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus and thank the efforts of the frontline workers who have been working round the clock to help the world battle COVID-19 pandemic.

Samy Kramer, a trained pilot, took to the skies to form the shape of a syringe to celebrate the first day of European Union's vaccination drive for the masses.

Kramer said he hoped his aerial stunt will be "a fun and unconventional way to raise awareness" about the coronavirus and vaccines being made available to the masses in several European countries from today.

By performing this stunt, he became one of the four pilots who have summarized 2020 — the pandemic year — in four of such routes. The other pilots drew a 'thumbs up' with the medical plus sign, a 'stay at home' warning' and 'NHS' in the skies.

Kramer flew in a Diamond DA20 single-propeller plane and traced the shape of the syringe above Friedrichshafen, a German town 126km (78miles) from Stuttgart.

"It was to set sort of a reminder to people and raise awareness that the vaccine will be available," Kramer said.

WATCH|

The European countries have started mass vaccination drive a day after the European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen announced that the vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries.

The leader took to Twitter to make the announcement. "The #EUvaccinationdays are a touching moment of unity. Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic," she said.