Philippines: Five people killed, 31 injured in landslide due to heavy rains

As many as five people were killed while 31 were injured in a landslide in a mountainous region of the southern Philippines, triggered by heavy rains, informed officials on Wednesday (Feb 7).

The landslide happened on Tuesday night outside a gold mining site in the town of Maco in the province of Davao de Oro. Two buses were buried in the landslide as they were picking up employees, according to mining operator Apex Mining.

At least 28 people were in the two buses when the tragedy struck, provincial disaster official Edward Macapili told AFP.

"There was no sign that a landslide would occur because the rains stopped on Thursday and by Friday it was already sunny and hot," said Macapili.

The rescue operation started last evening but had to be halted due to poor visibility.

"Rescue work is hampered by limited visibility and intermittent slides," Apex Mining said.

The injured, including one in critical condition, were taken to a hospital, informed Maco town's disaster agency on Facebook. It also issued evacuation orders to five villages in Maco. 285 families from Masara and other four villages are now being aided by military personnel to safe spaces.

"The roads remain impassable, and there is no cellphone signal in the area," the military's Eastern Mindanao Command said on Facebook Wednesday.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Mindanao in the last few weeks due to northeast monsoon, forcing thousands to leave their homes and seek refuge in emergency shelters. Last week, at least 18 people died from landslides and flooding in the region.

Landslides are frequent hazards across much of the archipelago nation owing to the mountainous terrain, heavy rainfall and widespread deforestation.

The Philippines is regularly ravaged by storms, with scientists warning they are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.