/Philippines Ambassador Ignacio calls BrahMos deal ‘real credible deterrence’ amid South China Sea tensions

The Philippines’ ambassador to India, Josel F. Ignacio, has described the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile deal as a game-changer that delivers “real credible deterrence” for the archipelago nation amid rising territorial challenges in the South China Sea.



Josel F. Ignacio, speaking at ORF's "Diplomatic Diaries" pointed out that the acquisition supports the modernisation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and strengthens its territorial defence posture.

“We are very pleased with how the BrahMos project with India is going. At this point, it bestows on us real credible deterrence, which is in sync with the kind of archipelagic defence we want to have,” he said.

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The ambassador linked the missile system directly to Manila’s security concerns. “For us, the BrahMos acquisition supports the modernisation of our armed forces and bestows us with credible deterrence as we improve our territorial defence posture, especially amidst concerns like areas in the South China Sea.”



The Philippines became India’s first export customer for the BrahMos, a joint Indo-Russian system known for its speed and precision. Ignacio noted that other Southeast Asian nations have since shown interest, following Manila’s lead.



He described the deal as more than a simple arms purchase, but one that has elevated India’s standing. “What the BrahMos project has done is raise the profile of India for the Philippines defence establishment as a credible, reliable source of quality defence equipment.”



Looking beyond hardware, Ignacio signalled interest in deeper industrial cooperation. “We are not just talking about buying equipment from India, but going beyond that, perhaps cooperating with India, which has a robust indigenous defence sector, to have a similar one in the Philippines, going by the Indian experience.”



Defence ties now form a central pillar of the bilateral strategic partnership. “This is an important pillar for the strategic partnership. The BrahMos purchased by the Philippines is the most visible example,” he said. “It also marked a milestone in the emergence of India as a very trusted defence partner and exporter and source of defence equipment for the Philippines. Yet our defence cooperation extends well beyond just the BrahMos.”



Indian systems are increasingly attractive, according to the ambassador. “India is sort of higher on our horizon in our minds, when it comes to looking at possible sources for procurement of technologies. Indian technologies, indigenous missiles and weaponry, have proven their worth as reliable, and cost-effective.”