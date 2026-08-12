/Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan dead? Pakistani journalist’s claim raises serious questions about his health

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's speculated poor health was widely reported in the media and protests by Khan's family members and his party supporters, an unverified claim by Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan that Imran Khan may have died in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail has raised serious concerns.

Wajahat, an Emmy-nominated journalist, now based in the US, in an interview claimed that “three senior military sources told him that Imran Khan is no longer with us".

According to Wajahat, conversations with senior officials in the Army’s General Staff, Military Intelligence and C4I directorates, as well as a junior commissioned officer, all based at Army headquarters in Rawalpindi, was the base of his reporting.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, he noted that the sources in question were unable to independently verify the information. “Let’s be very clear. They did not confirm that Imran Khan is dead,” he said.

“Three senior GHQ-based officers have expressed this in different ways that Imran Khan is no longer with us, and that is the reason why the Pakistan Army and the Army Chief are keeping him away from the rest of the country... This is serious. I hope it is not true. It is not confirmed yet.... Three senior military sources fear that Imran Khan is no longer with us. They haven't seen anything with their own eyes, but they have heard things with their ears, said Wajahat in a video posted on YouTube on August 10.

But the circumstances surrounding his detention have again intensified concerns as on Tuesday (Aug 11) Imran Khan's family and colleagues of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claimed they were not given permission to meet him amid concerns over his deteriorating health.

Khan too has repeatedly claimed that authorities have prevented him from meeting his family members.

Pakistani authorities are under immense pressure to establish his condition.

Why is Imran Khan in Jail