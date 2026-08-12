/'We will respond in kind': Putin warns Europe over seizure of Russian vessels

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Aug 12) warned that Russia would respond “in kind” if European countries seize Russian merchant vessels, as the European Union steps up pressure on Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet.

The warning was reported by Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, which cited Putin as saying that any seizure of Russian vessels would amount to “piracy and banditry”.

“And if this is actually put into practice, we will be forced to respond in kind,” Putin was quoted as saying.

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He also warned that any Russian retaliation would not necessarily be confined to the waters where Russian ships were seized.

“It will happen wherever we deem it necessary and appropriate,” TASS quoted the Russian president as saying.

The comments come as the EU intensifies measures targeting Russia’s shadow fleet, a term used for vessels suspected of helping Moscow evade Western sanctions, including restrictions on oil exports.

The bloc has expanded sanctions against hundreds of vessels, while some European countries have detained ships and their crews for checks. Several governments have also indicated that they are considering tougher maritime enforcement measures against vessels suspected of sanctions evasion.

Putin made the remarks while visiting Russia’s far eastern island of Sakhalin, where he was observing military exercises.

During his comments, he also accused NATO of expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and contributing to growing tensions in the Arctic.

“NATO is making inroads into the region, new military-political blocs are being formed, and new weapons systems that pose a threat to Russia are being deployed or are slated for deployment,” TASS quoted Putin as saying.