/‘Living dinosaurs’ could be 400 years old: Great Lakes fish may have astonishing lifespan

Michigan lake sturgeon, often described as “living dinosaurs”, may live far longer than previously believed, with some females potentially reaching an age of more than 400 years, according to a new study by researchers and wildlife officials in Michigan and Wisconsin. The study found that some female lake sturgeon could live for as long as 427 years after analysing data from five populations across the Great Lakes.

The estimated lifespan is significantly higher than previous scientific estimates, which had placed the maximum age of lake sturgeon at around 150 years. The findings also put the fish among the longest-lived vertebrates known to science. Greenland sharks currently hold the record, with some estimated to live for up to 512 years.

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The researchers did not find or capture a lake sturgeon that was 427 years old. Instead, they reached the estimate by analysing 44 years of data collected from five different lake sturgeon populations.

Researchers captured and measured the fish, determined their sex, marked them and released them. The process was repeated over subsequent years, allowing scientists to track the growth of individual fish that had previously been captured. Unlike humans, fish continue to grow throughout their lives, meaning their size can provide clues about their age and growth patterns.

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Lake sturgeon are among the largest freshwater fish in North America. According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, they can weigh between 200 and 300 pounds. The species has existed for around 150 million years and has remained relatively unchanged over that period, contributing to its reputation as a “living dinosaur”.