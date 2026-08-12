/AUS vs BAN 2026, 1st Test Preview: Darwin’s 22-year wait ends as Australia name final XI

Test cricket returns to Australia’s tropical northern city of Darwin for the first time in 22 years, with Bangladesh visiting for a red-ball series after 23 years. The series opener between Australia and Bangladesh marks a special occasion for the venue, as the last Test played here was also between these two countries in 2003, when Australia beat them convincingly. More than two decades later, both teams are back facing off Down Under in the first of the two Tests starting on Thursday (Aug 13). Here is the match preview and Australia’s playing XI.

Match Preview

Months after Australia defended their ODI World Cup crown by beating India in the 2003 edition final, the Steve Waugh-led team hosted Bangladesh for a Test match for the first time in July that year. Fielding an almost full-strength XI, the hosts crushed the Asian team by an innings and 132 runs. 23 years, three ODI World Cups and a WTC title later, another full-strength Australian team is playing Bangladesh in a two-match Test series.



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Injury-free Australia will play a home Test for the first time since January this year, which marks the beginning of a marathon streak of at least 20 Tests in the next 12 months. For the first game, the famous quartet of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon is back together, alongside Test veteran Steve Smith. Two all-rounders, Cameron Green and Beau Webster, have also been picked, while keeper-batter Alex Carey has retained his number six spot.

Travis Head and Jake Weatherald will resume the opening duties, with Marnus Labuschagne locked in at three. Green, the youngest of the lot, will take up the fifth place, although it remains unclear if he will bowl in the first Test against Bangladesh.

No Nahid Rana for Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s premier seamer and perhaps the most exciting pace prospect in the world now, lanky seamer Nahid Rana, has unfortunately missed out on selection due to an injury. What's worse? Bangladesh will enter this contest on the back of being bowled out for just 54 in their only warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI recently.

Although they still have firepower in both batting and bowling for the two Tests, including seamer Taskin Ahmed and veteran wicketkeepers Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das, Bangladesh’s challenge would be the mighty bounce that has often terrified touring teams Down Under.



Australia’s final XI for the first Test against Bangladesh –



Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood



Bangladesh’s predicted playing XI –

