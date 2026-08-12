/Afghanistan to host India for 3 T20Is in Delhi as Bangladesh tour 'doubtful'; details inside

Afghanistan will host India for three T20Is in September this year, with Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium picked to stage all three matches. The respective boards, the ACB and the BCCI, confirmed this short series in a joint statement on Wednesday, with matches scheduled for September 13, 15, and 17.

“The BCCI remains committed to supporting the growth of cricket in Afghanistan and providing its players with opportunities to compete at the highest level. Bilateral cricket is an important part of this, as it allows teams to play regularly against quality opposition and gain valuable experience. We welcome the Afghanistan Cricket Board to India for this series and look forward to working closely with them to make it a successful one,” BCCI president Mithun Manhas said in an official statement.



ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf also acknowledged this agreement, saying, “This series holds great significance for Afghanistan cricket and represents another important step in the development of our longstanding relationship with the BCCI. Hosting India for a bilateral series in India is a significant milestone for us, and we highly value the cooperation and support of the BCCI in making this event possible.”

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Meanwhile, this series—only the second bilateral T20I series between the two countries—is part of Afghanistan’s Future Tours Programme and will be played in India.



Afghanistan has hosted its home fixtures at neutral venues in recent years.



India and Afghanistan faced off in their first bilateral T20I series in January 2024, with Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru hosting the matches. India won the T20I series 3-0.



The upcoming T20I series will be crucial for Shreyas Iyer’s Indian team, which endured challenging times in the UK, losing seven of the eight T20Is against Ireland and England.

Away Bangladesh Tour Doubtful

The BCCI and BCB agreed to a six-match white-ball series between India and Bangladesh in September this year; however, a fallout over Bangladesh’s stance at the concluded 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, soured relations between the two boards.



A change in the top brass at the BCB tried to mend its ties with the BCCI, but nothing materialised. Though interim BCB president Tamim Iqbal expressed confidence that the series would proceed, the Indian Cricket Board agreed to play Afghanistan in three T20Is instead in the same window.

Afghanistan vs India 2026 Full Schedule