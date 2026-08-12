/Sri Lanka recall keeper Niroshan Dickwella in 16-man squad for India Tests

Sri Lanka recalled wicketkeeper batter Niroshan Dickwella for the two-match home Test series against India starting on Saturday (Aug 15) in Galle. While Dickwella returns to international cricket after a three-year gap, key batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are absent due to respective injuries. The hosts have also handed call-ups to the uncapped pair of off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha and top-order batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara, with the left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka also picked in the 16-man squad. Madushanka’s last Test appearance also came three years ago.



While marquee opener Nissanka continues to recover from wrist surgery, Mendis will miss the home Test series due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Mendis’ absence paved the way for Dickwella’s return at 33. Sooriyabandara retains his place at the top in Nissanka’s absence, even though Nishan Madushka and Lahiru Udara are likely to open in the series opener.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the bowling department, Sri Lanka have picked only four specialist seamers: Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Madushanka, while naming three outright spinners, including Prabath Jayasuriya, uncapped Nuwantha, and Ramesh Mendis. Milan Rathnayake, the seam-bowling all-rounder and Sonal Dinusha, the left-arm spinning all-rounder, have also been picked.



The hosts’ batting options are predictable, as Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis and captain Dhananjaya de Silva will occupy the middle order, with Dickwella filling in for a keeper’s slot at number six or seven. Sri Lanka will likely play an all-rounder before completing the XI with specialist bowlers.

While Galle stages the first Test, the SSC in Colombo is picked as the venue for the second Test starting Sunday (Aug 23).

Check out Sri Lanka’s 16-man squad for India Tests –

Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayaka, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka

Here is India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka Tests –