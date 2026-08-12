/'Injuries are bound to happen': Ex-batter Badrinath opines on series of injuries to India players

Former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath has put the blame for Jasprit Bumrah's recurring injuries on the captain and the coach. The statement comes amid injuries to multiple Indian players including Bumrah, who has been suffering from a knee niggle since T20 World Cup earlier this year. Bumrah was late into the IPL 2026 for Mumbai Indians and then took rest but an impact injury during recently-concluded ODI series against England again put him out of the crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Along with Bumrha, Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, and Washington Sundar are also out injured.

Badrinath puts Bumrah's injury blame on captain and coach

"I don’t know who made the decision (to pick Bumrah in the SL Test squad). The Centre of Excellance (CoE) will not make the selection, right? They will just say he is in this state and can play these matches and his body is in this state. But I think the captain, coach, and selectors are taking the decision. CoE only passes the information. They are not selectors,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

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"I don’t have an immediate answer to the root cause of so many injuries. It is important to see what kind of injuries these are. At high-level professional sport, injuries are common. Sai Sudharsan got hit by a ball, with Bumah, it is a chronic injury because of being overused and fitness is not Sundar’s forte, he is injury-prone. His fitness needs a lot of work. Management and monitoring is very important. Injuries are bound to happen and you cannot control it," he added.

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