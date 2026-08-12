/Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor reacts to CGI backlash, takes aim at ‘CG critics’

The makers of Ramayana unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film on July 30, and since then it has sparked widespread discussions online. While many praised the scale of the project, several viewers also questioned the film’s visual effects and CGI.

Amid the mixed responses from the viewers, Ranbir Kapoor has defended the VFX work behind the ambitious project and took a jibe at what he described as “CG critics” on the internet.

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Ranbir Kapoor reacts to online critics

During an interview with Collider, Ranbir spoke about how audiences have become increasingly conscious of computer-generated imagery in recent days. "There has been a phenomenon right now. In the last few years, there are such a large number of people who have become these CG critics. They see the trailer, and they are always critiquing that it’s not good enough or it’s seemingly not done. So I think people are getting more aware, especially with the influx of AI. People are getting more interested in how good the CGI is and how good the CGI will finally look once the film releases," he said.

Ranbir also explained that he believes judging the work solely from a trailer is unfair. "I think it’s quite funny sometimes because people who know how CG is done think like someone’s just used some AI and released something. You know, there are countless hours of work where artists are working for years. I have seen Nitesh sir and Namit sitting on VFX calls ever since this project started, trying to get even a certain colour of the sky right. I think it’s tricky right now trying to impress the audience with authentic CGI."

Namit Malhotra on Ramayana

Producer Namit Malhotra has also addressed the criticism surrounding the film. "When we launched our previous teaser, we heard a fair amount of noise around some aspects of what we had done. And the same people, when we showed it to them on a big IMAX screen in 3D, all of those conversations changed. Because they are also judging stuff on their phones, and not in great condition," Namit said.

He further stressed that "Here we are spending years and millions of dollars to try and make something for that big screen experience that we are waiting patiently to bring to you. And then you judge it on a phone or a not-great internet connection saying, ‘No, that’s not good enough.’ Only to be told, when you see it on the big screen it’s meant to be consumed on, that it’s actually beautiful."

Namit also compared the experience with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. "We know for a fact, because we have collaborated with Chris on all his films, that what you see in that theatrical experience, visually and in terms of audio, is completely unique to what you would watch on any digital device. And that exactly proves the point. Come judge it there and if you don’t like it, that’s fair."

About Ramayana

The trailer introduced Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol essays Lord Hanuman. The cast also includes Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil.