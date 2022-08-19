Pay-related strikes bring London's transport network to a halt

As double-digit inflation eats away at salaries, the rail and bus employees' strike on Friday brought London's transportation system to a complete halt. This is only the latest in a summer-long series of labour market battles.

According to Transport for London (TfL), scores of bus routes in the west of the city were interrupted, and all London underground and overground train lines were suspended in whole or in part. On Thursday and again on Saturday, hundreds of employees of the UK's national train system will walk out.

As reported by CNN, this year has already seen a number of disruptions to commuters around the nation as a result of rail strikes called by unions who want their members' wages and working conditions to more accurately reflect the skyrocketing cost of living brought on by energy price inflation.

The increase in energy costs brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine struck consumers directly through their home bills and indirectly through rising food prices, resulting in inflation in July reaching 10.1%, the highest level since February 1982, according to data.

This has caused a deadlock between businesses, who claim that declining demand and rising prices limit their negotiating power. Unions claim that their members cannot afford to live, and the government is concerned that significant pay rises could lead to inflation.

"We don't want to find ourselves in a situation like the 1970s, where inflation rises, salaries rise, and so on. You'll never escape this, "Grant Shapps, the secretary of transport, told the BBC.

According to the RMT, TfL's failure to provide assurances over jobs and pensions was the cause of the subterranean strike. The union charged Shapps of conducting an ideological conflict against rail workers in a letter to him.

Following the expiration of an emergency state funding agreement, TfL is currently engaged in protracted discussions with the government, which have been made necessary in part by a post-pandemic decline in passenger volume.

Workers in other British businesses are likewise preparing for future strikes or moving toward industrial action. These professionals include those who work in ports, legal firms, classrooms, hospitals, and fire departments, as well as personnel from the waste management, airport, and postal industries.