Who is Jay Shetty? British-Indian podcast who will officiate Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all set to tie the knot one more time, but this time in a lavish wedding ceremony that will take place in Ben's Georgia estate.

As the wedding day is nearing, more and more information about the wedding is coming out. Out of many, the one thing that has become the internet talk is that Jennifer has hired social media personality, Jay Shetty, as her wedding officiate.



Page Six has confirmed that Shetty is one of the singer's closest friends and will officiate their second wedding.



Shetty shares a close bond with several Hollywood prominent personalities such as Will Smith, the late Kobe Bryant and several others whom he has hosted in his famous podcast 'On Purpose'



Before this, Jennifer and Shetty collaborated on a PR stunt for the singer's movie 'Marry Me'. As part of it, he officiated four weddings which Lopez organized.



Back then, Shetty wrote, "When Jennifer Lopez asks you to officiate 4 weddings and speak on the power of love during her 'Marry Me' Special Performance you say yes."



''What an incredible experience it was seeing 4 beautiful couples take their vows and having Jennifer Lopez and Maluma as their wedding singers! Their stories and journeys brought tears to everyone's eyes and I'm so grateful I got to be a part of it."



Indian descent Shetty is an author, former Hindu monk and wellness guide. The podcast host is born and bought up in the UK and while he was studying Behavioral Science at Cass Business School, he met a monk, who invited him to spend summers in Mumbai and live a monk lifestyle at his ashram.

Later, after graduating he reportedly lived a Vedic monk life for three years in India.

After finishing his studies and living a monk life, he made his returned to his London life back and began his career in digital strategies at Accenture, where his job was to maintain social media strategies for the company's executives. His excellent work caught the eyes of Ariana Huffington, who ended up hiring him and gave him a job as a host on the Huffington Post in New York.

He hosted HuffPost Live #FollowTheReader, where he interviewed celebrities like Russell Brand, Tim Ferriss and author Deepak Chopra and others.

Jay enjoys a huge social media following and has around 11 million followers on his IG account.