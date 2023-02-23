Papua New Guinea: Armed group releases local hostage, Australian professor still held captive

An armed group in Papua New Guinea released a hostage while holding an Australian professor and two local researchers captive in the remote highlands of the archipelago. Reports said that the remaining three captives are expected to be in 'reasonable health'.

"The release of one female Papua New Guinean captive is a positive outcome, and negotiations continue for the safe release of the remaining two female Papua New Guineans and one male," the commissioner of police, David Manning, said in an official statement.

What happened?

According to reports in the Australian media, a university professor under the presence of local researchers, was conducting studies near Mount Bosavi. The professor was also accompanied by some Papua New Guinea graduates.

The hostages were moved between villages in the area, an assistant police commissioner for Western End, John Kale, told the ABC. Kale expressed the concerns that the hostages could be moved again through villages and thick forest.

What now?

According to reports, negotiations are currently ongoing to achieve a "peaceful resolution".

Missionaries have been working with police on the ground and have spoken to the professor via satellite phone, according to reports.

ALSO WATCH | Gravitas: Papua New Guinea appoints Minister for Coffee

"We are continuing to work to strengthen lines of communication, which remains a challenging aspect of this operation," the commissioner of police was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"The circulation of fake news can complicate security operations leading to tragic outcomes, and I call on people using social media and administrators to not post information that has not been verified by official sources," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE