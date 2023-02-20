Australian professor taken hostage in Papua New Guinea's highlands, says PM Marape

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape on Monday confirmed that some people have taken an Australian university professor as a hostage in the highlands of Papua New Guinea.

The Australian professor is an archaeologist who was working at an Australian university and had gone on a field trip along with many Papua New Guinean students from a local university who were also kept hostage, according to Reuters.

According to reports, the professor was conducting studies around Mount Bosavi along with guides and University of Papua New Guinea's graduates.

ALSO READ | Papua New Guinea's airlines grounded due to fuel shortage

While speaking to local reporters on Monday, Papua New Guinea's PM Marape said that the military and police have been kept on a stand-by, and the government has been working in co-ordination with the missionaries, who were playing the role of mediators.

"We want those criminals to release those who are held in captivity," Marape said, in the comments which were broadcasted on ABC Television. "There is no place to run, there is no place to hide," he added.

“I want to inform the families of those taken hostage we’ve been at work. Contact has been made with people in the bush through secondary sources. They have indicated ransom. We do not encourage ransom, but we’re treating this very diligently and carefully because life is at risk and life is at stake," the prime minister added.

Reassuring the families of the hostages, the prime minister said, "I'm confident, I'm optimistic, I'm prayerful that we get… them out."

WATCH | WION Climate Tracker: Australia's indigenous culture at risk

PM Marape did not disclose the location where the group was taken and said that they have kept the situation "under close wraps because of the sensitivity". The prime minister said that the PNG authorities have confirmed the group of students and the professor are alive.

According to a source in Papua New Guinea, the situation of the hostage was in "a crucial moment" on Monday morning and they cannot give any comment as of now.

No response was received by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade over the whole incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.