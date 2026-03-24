/Pakistan eyes peace broker role between US and Iran as Trump halts war? What we know

As US President Donald Trump announced a five-day halt on the military strikes in Iran, hinting at the end of West Asia war, several reports claimed that Pakistan may be playing an active role in negotiating the deal. Though, the White House, for now, has brushed aside the claims as “speculations”, reports claimed that Steve Witkoff, the US West Asia envoy, is in Islamabad. If true, this surprise diplomatic initiative by Pakistan comes at a time when the country is embroiled in its worst conflict with neighbouring Afghanistan. There is no confirmation on the reports from any official authorities including Pakistan, the US or Iran.

Pakistan link in Iran talks

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Channel 12 reported quoting sources that US Vice President JD Vance, US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will meet with Iranian officials in Islamabad. The Times of Israel reported about an unnamed Israeli official who said that mediating countries are trying to convene a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, between the US and Iran -- possibly as soon as later this week.

Moreoever, reports also added that Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir spoke to Trump on Sunday, followed by a phone call between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Financial Times reported that senior officials from Egypt, Pakistan and Turkiye engaged US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to pass messages about finding a possible off-ramp.

How Iran and Pakistan reacted?

As the news surfaced, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi was quoted by the Dawn newspaper saying, "If the parties desire, Islamabad is always willing to host talks." Iran has not yet responded to the claims. On March 12, when Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for the first time spoke about conditions that the Islamic Republic would put forward to end the war, he had held a telephonic conversation with leaders of Russia and Pakistan. Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement after Trump's announcement also hints at “friendly nations” and their mediation. Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that although some friendly nations had sent messages indicating that the United States had requested talks, Iran did not respond. He added that Iran had responded in line with its “principled positions."

What White House said?