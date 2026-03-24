/Did Donald Trump just blame Pete Hegseth for Iran war? With defence secretary seated nearby, US president says...

US President Donald Trump appeared to shift responsibility for escalating the Iran conflict, suggesting that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had been among the earliest voices pushing for military action against Iran’s nuclear programme. The war traces back to the 28 February joint Israel–US airstrikes on Iranian targets, a move that significantly escalated tensions in the region and triggered sustained retaliation from Iran.

How Trump appeared to put the spotlight on Hegseth

Speaking at a roundtable on public safety with the Tennessee Safe Task Force in Memphis on Monday (Mar 23), Donald Trump singled out Hegseth as an early advocate of military intervention.

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“Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up and you said let’s do it because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, in comments that have drawn attention across US political and defence circles.

Trump added that he had consulted Hegseth and other officials while discussing Iran as a “purveyor of terror”, framing the decision-making process as collaborative, though critics noted the emphasis placed on Hegseth’s role.

Political timing: Midterm elections and public opinion

The remarks come at a sensitive political moment. Donald Trump is campaigning ahead of the US midterm elections, where control of Congress remains critical for the Republican Party.

The prolonged conflict with Iran has gradually lost public support in the United States, amid concerns over unclear strategic objectives, rising costs, and American casualties. Analysts suggest Trump’s comments may reflect an effort to recalibrate political accountability as scrutiny intensifies.

Hegseth: The face of Operation Epic Fury

Since US involvement deepened, Pete Hegseth has been the public face of military operations, often defending the campaign, “Operation Epic Fury”.

“We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump we’re finishing it,” Hegseth said in earlier statements, emphasising a decisive military approach.

However, his messaging has evolved. Initial rhetoric hinted at regime change in Iran, but he later clarified that the conflict was not intended to be a “regime-change war”, instead stressing that it would not become an endless war.

Shifting narratives amid a complex conflict

Observers noted that Donald Trump’s latest remarks could signal a shift in narrative as the war grows more complicated. Iranian retaliation and resilience have reduced expectations of a quick victory for the US, increasing both military and political pressure on the Trump administration.

Notably, during the roundtable discussion, Pete Hegseth did not publicly respond or challenge Trump’s characterisation. He has consistently maintained that ultimate authority rests with the president, stating that Trump “controls the throttle” on all major decisions.

Pause in strikes and diplomatic signals

Trump’s comments came shortly after he announced a five-day pause in planned strikes on Iranian infrastructure. The move is widely interpreted as an attempt to manage growing domestic frustration and open space for potential negotiations.

Known for his deal-making approach, Donald Trump may be seeking to bring Iran back to the negotiating table, even as the conflict continues to unfold.