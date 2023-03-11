Oxford University prohibits student-staff intimate relationships, to enforce new regulation on April 17

The University of Oxford has prohibited intimate relationships between members of staff and their students, as reported by the BBC.

After reviewing the prior policy of "strongly discouraging" relations, the institution will begin enforcing the new regulation on April 17.

Staff members will also be reminded not to create any other intimate personal ties which might be judged outside "professional conduct". Anyone who disobeys the policy shall be subject to disciplinary action, according to the policy.

In the past, relationships between staff members and students were permitted and had to be declared to a line manager.

By declaring that intimate relationships are banned, the university has joined organisations like University College London and the University of Nottingham.

The university informed the BBC that any current relationships would be handled by avoiding conflicts of interest.

This would entail that the institution would make sure no staff member received any responsibility for a student with whom they had a close or intimate relationship.

The ban comes in response to demands for a ban on "inappropriate relationships" made by the anti-sexual assault group called It Happens Here, a student union at Oxford University.

Such relationships "raise issues relating to inequalities of power in a relationship, or perceived favouritism, or the undermining of trust in the academic process," according to the student group's warning two years ago, as reported by the Telegraph.