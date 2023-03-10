UK: Home officials demand apology from Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Here's the reason

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been asked to apologise for offering "praise to staff in private only to attack them in public", after an email in her name claimed that civil servants blocked attempts to curb illegal migration. According to a report by the Guardian on Thursday (March 9), a letter sent to the permanent secretary of the Home Office accused Braverman of an attack on the integrity and impartiality of thousands of department staff.

The letter was sent by Wynne Parry, the Home Office rep of the FDA union to Matthew Rycroft, the Home Office permanent secretary on Wednesday. It adds to the anger within the home office at the email signed by Braverman which blamed an activist blob of leftwing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour party for blocking laws that curb illegal migration.

“We tried to stop the small-boat crossings without changing our laws. But an activist blob of leftwing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour party blocked us,” said the mail sent under her name to Conservative party members.

The home secretary, meanwhile, insisted, that she neither saw nor sanctioned the email before it was sent. Speaking to ITV on Wednesday, Braverman said that she did not write the email, and it was an error that it was sent out in her name.

The letter from the home office said, "You will already be aware of the great upset this cowardly attack has caused to Home Office staff." Demanding a full apology from Suella Braverman, the letter added, "It is not acceptable to praise the staff in private only to attack them in public when civil servants have no recourse to defend themselves," the Guardian reported.

After the email was sent, a Home Staff Q&A was leaked. In this, one civil servant wrote, “I have never been so embarrassed and ashamed to work for the department I once loved. Time to move on!”

The report further said that in an attempt to mend relations with civil servants, Braverman sent an email lavishing praise on them for their help with the illegal immigration bill.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE