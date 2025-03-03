The 2025 Oscars saw Donald Trump become the subject of a joke from host Conan O’Brien, who took aim at the US President while discussing the film Anora.

The movie, which follows the relationship between a young Brooklyn woman and the son of a Russian oligarch, was used as a reference to Trump’s ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

'Somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian'

Three hours into the ceremony, O’Brien delivered his dig at Trump. As he welcomed viewers back, he acknowledged Anora’s successful night, saying, “You know, Anora is having a good night. That’s great news; two wins already.”

Conan O'Brien calling out Trump in this Oscars joke



"Anora is having a good night. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian." pic.twitter.com/gvzPUkioDf — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

He then made a pointed remark about the heated confrontation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House just days earlier. “I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian,” O’Brien quipped. The audience initially reacted with shock before breaking into applause and cheers.

Anora went on to win five awards, including Best Picture, while lead actress Mikey Madison pulled off a surprise victory over The Substance’s Demi Moore to claim Best Actress.

Political messages take centre sta ge

O’Brien wasn’t the only one to bring politics into the night. Earlier in the ceremony, Kill Bill star Daryl Hannah was the first to highlight Ukraine’s struggles. As she took the stage to present Best Editing, she declared, “Slava Ukraine,” meaning “Glory to Ukraine.”

Mixed reactions on social media

O’Brien’s comments sparked debate online, with one X user writing, “In before MAGA tears.” Another criticised Hollywood’s stance, saying, “When all the ‘artists’ celebrate the unholy NATO meat grinder, you know society is in trouble.”

Some questioned the irony of Anora being used to take a swipe at Trump. “This makes zero sense. The movie glorifies Russian warmongers. Is that how Hollywood ‘stands up to Russia’? By licking its boots and rewarding its propagandists? Pathetic,” one person wrote.

Another added, “He could have said Trump.”

(With inputs from agencies)