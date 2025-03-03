US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has strongly defended President Donald Trump’s approach to brokering peace between Ukraine and Russia, arguing that his efforts would have gotten him a Nobel Prize if he were a Democrat.

Speaking on ABC News’s This Week, Rubio questioned the criticism aimed at Trump, saying, “Shouldn’t we all be happy that we have a president who’s trying to stop wars and prevent them instead of start them?”

He went on to add, “I just don’t get it. I really don’t, other than the fact that it’s Donald J. Trump.”

Rubio suggested that Trump’s actions would be viewed differently under another administration, adding, “If this was a Democrat that was doing this, everyone would be saying, ‘Well, he’s on his way to the Nobel Peace Prize. This is absurd.’”

A shift in strategy

Rubio defended Trump’s diplomatic approach, which he described as a break from years of hostile rhetoric towards Russian President Vladimir Putin. Instead, he said, Trump is attempting to negotiate an end to the war.

“We are trying to end a war. You cannot end a war unless both sides come to the table, starting with the Russians. And that, that is the point the president has made. And we have to do whatever we can to try to bring them to the table to see if it’s even possible,” Rubio said.

Rubio’s comments followed a tense Oval Office meeting on Friday between Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky had travelled to Washington to discuss a mineral deal, which Trump has called a crucial step towards a possible ceasefire. However, the talks quickly deteriorated when Zelensky suggested Vance visit Ukraine to witness the devastation firsthand and insisted that Russia was responsible for the ongoing conflict.

During the public portion of the meeting, Trump and Vance openly criticised Zelensky, with Vance accusing him of engaging in “publicity tours.” Trump bluntly told the Ukrainian leader, “You’re not really in a good position right now.” At one point, Vance pressed Zelensky, asking, “Have you said thank you once?”

The exchange escalated further when Trump issued a stark warning: “Make a deal or we are out,” hinting that the US could withdraw its support for Kyiv if negotiations did not progress.

