/'One of the worst in business': Trump threatens to sue ABC news over Reflecting Pool report

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jun 22) threatened a lawsuit against ABC News over its reporting on the rising cost of repairs to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington. Trump accused the broadcaster of failing to present an incomplete picture by not mentioning spending by previous administrations to maintain the landmark. This comes after five people were arrested for vandalism of the site.

Called the outlet “one of the worst in the business”, Trump claimed that it “failed” to report over 100 million dollars spent under the administration of former Democratic presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

In a post on X, Trump wrote, “In describing the Vandalism that took place at the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., ABC FAKE NEWS, one of the worst in the business, even paying me $16,000,000 for past bad and inaccurate reporting, failed to report that their close ‘friends,’ Dumocrats Obama and Biden, spent over 100 Million Dollars on the Reflecting Pool, and it never worked. In fact, it was rarely open due to leaks and ‘stench.’”

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He continued, “They wanted to spend 300 to 400 Million Dollars, but just let it ROT. I spent approximately 16 Million Dollars, and it came out great, except for the Vandalism, which we are now fixing. It was also a much bigger job than originally envisioned, including the outer areas and sidewalks.”

Trump said that his team is preparing lawsuits against ABC News for “false reporting”.

“We are preparing lawsuits against ABC for false reporting. I like their money, which will be given to the U.S. Treasury!” he said.

Reflecting Pool controversy

Trump ordered contractors to drain the 610-metre Reflecting Pool and repaint it in what he described as “American flag blue.” However, the project soon encountered problems as the new coating began peeling and algae growth turned the water green. Trump attributed the damage to acts of vandalism, though he offered no evidence to support the claim.

“Of the MANY Statues and Fountains that we rebuilt, renovated, cleaned, and fixed, the only one that was Vandalized was the Reflecting Pool, which is being taken care of, ASAP!” he wrote on Truth Social. “Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!”