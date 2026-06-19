/Pentagon running out of money? Trump admin seeks $80 billion for Iran war costs

The US Department of Defense is reportedly seeking $80 billion to cover costs from the ​Iran war and other expenses. This comes as US President Donald Trump faces backlash over spending billions of taxpayer dollars on the Middle East conflict as oil prices and inflation reached soaring high in the country. This comes after the US and Iran virtually signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg made the request to lawmakers seeking the fund. The newspaper added that the Pentagon has expressed concerns over running out of money for operations in the coming months unless a new wartime spending bill is passed by Congress. The situation may lead to the US military needing to make cuts in training and troop deployment along the US-Mexico border as part of a crackdown against illegal aliens.

Last month, the Pentagon said that the cost of the Iran war has reached nearly $29 billion. However, Democrats and other critics have suggested that the actual cost, including the damage caused by Iranian attacks, may be much higher.

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Meanwhile, concerns about the shortage of US weapons stockpiles have also surfaced – a claim that the Trump administration has repeatedly denied. Doubts renewed after the US paused arms sales to Taiwan, with acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao citing the conflict in the Middle East as the reason behind the move.

If approved, the proposed $80 billion funding package would be allocated to replenishing munitions, covering military personnel salaries, and supporting naval operations.

Trump admin faces backlash over war

Meanwhile, several lawmakers have warned that they will oppose any additional war funding unless Congress formally authorises the conflict. Democrats have accused Trump of violating the constitutional authorisation by launching military action without congressional approval.