One of the suspects of Jamal Khashoggi's murder arrested in France: Reports

A key suspect in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Khalid Alotaibi was arrested at the airport while he was, reportedly, gearing up to fly to Saudi Arabia. Alotaibi has been arrested on the suspicion of murdering a Saudi Arabian origin journalist in 2018.

Khashoggi was a Saudi Arabian origin journalist who was brutally murdered as soon as he entered the building of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Also read | US urges Saudi Arabia to disband Rapid Intervention Force linked to Khashoggi murder

Later, it was claimed by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that the murder of Khashoggi was carried out by a group of state agents who had gone rogue. He had also vowed that these murders will be held and justice will be brought to the journalist’s death.

Now, the 33-year-old former Saudi Royal Guard member, Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi has been arrested years later. He was, reportedly, travelling under his real name and with real passport. However, to be sure, the authorities are double-checking his identity.

Khashoggi was a prominent journalist who was based in the US is self-exile and was a reporter for the Washington Post. The journalist was strangled to death by a hit squad in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and his body was later dismembered.

Authorities have been hunting for his murderers since 2018.

(This is a developing story)