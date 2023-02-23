Oat, almond drinks and soy can be billed as milk, say US regulators

As per the draft federal rules released on Wednesday, almond, soy, oat and other drinks that have been billing themselves as milk can continue using the term.

The officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance which stated that plant-based beverages have not been pretending to be products from dairy animals – and that the US consumers don’t get confused by the difference.

For years, dairy producers have appealed to the FDA to crack down on plant-based drinks as well as other products which they allege have been masquerading as animal-based foods and creating confusion around the real meaning of the term “milk”.

As per the draft rules, the agency has recommended that beverage makers clearly label their products, like soy milk or cashew milk, as sourced from the plant.

The rules also appeal for voluntary extra nutrition labels to be clearly stated if the drinks contain lower levels of nutrients, like calcium, magnesium or vitamin D, compared to dairy milk. In a statement, FDA commissioner Robert Califf said that the new guidelines are aimed at providing clear nutrition information to consumers.

The draft rules will not apply to non-dairy products other than beverages like yoghurt. The National Milk Producers Federation, which is an industry trade group, appreciated the call for adding information about extra nutrition on drink labels, but added that it rejected the conclusion of the FDA that plant-based drinks can be termed as milk because it’s a “common and usual name”.

The Good Food Institute, which is a group that promotes plant-based products, raised objections against the extra labelling.

(With inputs from agencies)

