'Not one mask': Elon Musk's tweet on Taliban goes viral

As the Taliban take control of Afghanistan, SpaceX founder Elon Musk questioned whether the Taliban "even knows about the Delta variant" tweeting a photo of leaders without masks.

The tweet went viral on social media as a reader joked masks weren't their focus as several users put across their views on the Taliban's takeover.

The Taliban had entered capital Kabul virtually unopposed last week on Sunday as the Afghan troops crumbled under the militant group's onslaught which had gathered steam in the past fortnight.

There were chaotic scenes witnessed at Hamid Karzai international airport as Afghans scrambled to catch flights evacuating foreign nationals and diplomats who hurried to get out of the country.

The Taliban later in the week had asked Afghans without a valid visa to go back home, however, thousands are still gathered at the international airport.

US and Germany have issued advisories to their citizens not to travel to the airport amid the chaos even as Australia declared it had pulled out several nationals from the country overnight.

Reports claim there are at least 15,000 Americans and 50,000 to 60,000 Afghan allies who need to be evacuated. The Biden administration had declared earlier that the Taliban had given safe passage to the Americans amid chaos in the capital.

The Pentagon claimed at least 17,000 people have been evacuated since August 14 when the operation began with thousands more reportedly left on other foreign military flights.

President Biden had said US troops will be staying beyond the August 31 deadline set earlier as several thousand Americans still need to return home safely.

