After women, Taliban send back Afghan's government employees

After women being sent back home from their workplace, turns out the Taliban is sending back Afghanistan’s government employees too.

"I went to the office this morning, but the Taliban who were at the gate told us they have not received any orders to reopen government offices," said Hamdullah, a government employee was quoted by news agency AFP. "They told us to watch TV or listen to the radio for an announcement about when to resume work."

Since the terrorist group, Taliban, took control of Afghanistan the women and minorities have been reporting incidents of inhumane treatment. However, turns out the Taliban have also been sending back government employees back home rather than letting them go to their workplaces.

Also read : No alternative to Taliban: Russian envoy to Afghanistan

As per local reports, all government officers, banks, passport offices, schools and universities have been closed, especially in Kabul, since the Taliban took over the capital city on Sunday.

While the Taliban is yet to form and announce their new government in Afghanistan, the insurgents have started going around the cities on jeeps and motorbikes to patrol and stop all anti-Taliban activities.

Dubbed as the 'Taliban patrol', members of the Taliban have been going around in the cities in groups and threatening and beating anyone who is found protesting against the new regimen or hoisting old Afghanistan flag.

Also read : Taliban's websites go offline as social media giants crackdown on group

Majority of the roads have also been closed with several checkpoints installed at different points. In addition to all government offices, foreign exchange offices have also been shut since the Taliban took control.

However, some members of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation in Kabul have been allowed to enter their officers after showing their official ID card, and a few private telecommunication companies have also been allowed to operate.