Thousands of Afghans still wait at Kabul airport; US, allies issue advisory

Amid chaotic scenes at Kabul airport, the United States and Germany advised citizens not to travel to the Hamid Karzai international airport.

The warning comes as crowds have increased over the past week since chaos took hold at the airport on Monday as thousands gathered to flee as the Taliban took control of the city.

Although the Taliban have asked people without travel documents to go home but thousands are still reportedly at the airport waiting to fly along with the US and coalition troops.

Reports say at least 12 people have been killed since last Sunday around the airport although it is not clear how they have died whether due to firing or a stampede.

In an advisory, the US embassy said: "Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates."

The German embassy has also reportedly asked its citizens not to travel to the airport due to strict measures being undertaken by the Taliban.

The Pentagon said at least 5,800 US troops remain at the airport. The US has reportedly evacuated 17,000 people, including 2,500 Americans from Kabul in the past week.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the US is "fighting against both time and space" in its bid to evacuate citizens safely.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's co-founder, Mullah Baradar arrived in Kabul to begin talks with leaders in order to form the next government.

(With inputs from Agencies)