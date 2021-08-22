Spirit of sport: Afghanistan's cricket team attends training session in Kabul - see pics

Taliban swept to power that led to tens of thousands of people trying to leave the country. Amid the political turmoil, the future of sports in Afghanistan remains uncertain.
However, a scene of normality in the capital gave some positive hopes amidst chaos and fear surrounding it, when Afghanistan's national cricket team was pictured at a training session in Kabul.
Afghanistan cricket team during training session
Afghanistan's national cricket team players attended a training session at the Kabul International Cricket Ground on August 21.
They are due to meet Pakistan for a one-day series set to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks.
Spirit of sport
No commercial flights are taking off from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of the country. Media reports have stated that Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) might come up with a contingency plan to get Pakistan visas for all the players and support staff, get them to fly to Pakistan first, then to Dubai, and then on to Colombo for the series.
'Cricket is doing very well'
Amid uncertainties, ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari had said that the tour is going to be on schedule. "Cricket is doing very well," Shinwari told ESPNcricinfo earlier this week.
"We are going to the office (ACB). The cricket team is preparing for the Pakistan series in Sri Lanka. It is confirmed. We are committed to sending a team to Sri Lanka as soon as possible. There is a transition going on here in Afghanistan hence there is a vacuum in flight operations and availability is affected. But we will fly out as soon as we find a flight. We have our boys assembled in Kabul and they are preparing for the series," he added.
Taliban 'don't have any issue with cricket'
Recently, the Afghanistan Cricket Board head of media operations Hikmat Hassan said that the Taliban "don't have any issue or problem with cricket".
"The Taliban don't have any issue or problem with cricket, and they have told us that we can continue our work as planned," said Hassan as quoted by Reuters. He added that the team was ready for three one day matches against Pakistan next month.
Shpageeza Twenty20 league
The board had confirmed recently it was expanding the "Shpageeza" Twenty20 league competition.
Afghanistan at T20 World Cup
The official also said that the team should be able to play in the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October-November.
"We are confident we will be able to take part and will be preparing for it over the coming weeks. I don't think there will be a problem," Hassan said.
The official had said that the board is keen to go ahead with a tri-series involving Australia and West Indies to help in preparations for the showpiece event.