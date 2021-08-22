Spirit of sport: Afghanistan's cricket team attends training session in Kabul - see pics

'Cricket is doing very well'

Amid uncertainties, ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari had said that the tour is going to be on schedule. "Cricket is doing very well," Shinwari told ESPNcricinfo earlier this week.

"We are going to the office (ACB). The cricket team is preparing for the Pakistan series in Sri Lanka. It is confirmed. We are committed to sending a team to Sri Lanka as soon as possible. There is a transition going on here in Afghanistan hence there is a vacuum in flight operations and availability is affected. But we will fly out as soon as we find a flight. We have our boys assembled in Kabul and they are preparing for the series," he added.

(Photograph:AFP)