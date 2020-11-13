North Korea's Kim Jong Un out of public eye for 23 days

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has gone missing yet again. It has been 23 days now since the leader was last spotted by the public, or officials other than his close aides.

Kim Jong Un was last seen on October 21. He had visited a cemetery in the South Pyongyang province to pay respect to the soldiers who had lost their lives while protecting the kingdom against the Chinese soldiers in the 1950-53 Korean war.

However, this time, the officials from his administration have not raised an alarm on his disappearance from the pubic eye, and the reason is his past record. Kin Jong Un is known for disappearing from the public eye from time to time. The last time he was not seen for such a long time was in April 2020. Alarms were raised about his health and the international news media had debated about a decline in the leader's health. The situation was thought to be so serious that it was also being sought who would take Kim Jong Un's place if he is deemed unfit for the chair of the leader of the country. However, the leader emerged fit after a few days and attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory, almost a month later.

However, this time, officials claim nothing like that has happened. "We do not attach any special meaning to it as he has gone absent from public view for more than 20 days several times based on past records," the Unification Ministry official said on Thursday.

Kim Jong Un has recently been in the news for row over disappearing of a South Korean official who was reportedly disposed off by Kim Jong Un's soldiers in the sea near the border. The North Korean leader had also apologies, in a rare moment, and had assured an thorough investigation into the matter.