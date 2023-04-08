North Korea claims to have tested another nuclear-capable underwater attack drone

North Korea claims to have conducted another test of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, reported the state media, on Saturday (April 8). The drone in question was the so-called ‘Haeil-2’ which was Pyongyang’s third test and follows the new underwater drone system dubbed ‘Haeil-1’, which translates to “tsunami” in Korean and was unveiled on March 23.

According to reports, the nuclear-capable underwater attack drone is designed to destroy naval vessels and ports. The reports of the four-day test also came a day after nuclear envoys of the United States, South Korea and Japan met in Seoul to discuss the growing North Korean nuclear threat and called for a crackdown on the country’s illicit activities to procure funding for its weapons systems.

The test is also being called North Korea's latest show of force against the United States and South Korea which have been conducting a series of annual spring military exercises in the Korean Peninsula since March. The North Korean state media, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the underwater strategic weapon system test took place between April 4 and April 7.

The drone cruised 1,000 km of underwater distance for 71 hours and six minutes and successfully hit a simulated target. “The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability,” said the KCNA.

ALSO WATCH | North Korea: Pyongyang claims another successful underwater drone test

So far, Pyongyang has claimed to have conducted three tests of underwater drones in less than three weeks with the first test on March 23 which was reportedly able to unleash a “radioactive tsunami”. At the time, the state media said the drone cruised underwater for 59 hours and 12 minutes before detonation.

Around five days or so later, North Korea claimed that it conducted a second test with the Haiel drone system. Meanwhile, South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup told MPs that Seoul was “capable of monitoring and detecting such drones infiltrating underwater”.

However, analysts have remained sceptical about whether the underwater vehicle is ready for deployment and would add a meaningful new threat to North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal. Similarly, South Korea’s military has said it believes North Korean claims about Haeil-1 were likely “exaggerated or fabricated.”

The recent test also came days after South Korea and the US, on Wednesday staged joint air drills which reportedly involved at least one US nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber. These exercises are being viewed by North Korea as rehearsals for invasion.

Last year, Pyongyang also declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power while satellite images show how North Korea has ramped up its production of weapons-grade nuclear material following leader Kim Jong Un’s orders.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE