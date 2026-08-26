/No Iran deal possible: Netanyahu backs Trump’s ‘economic D-Day’ campaign

The US-Israeli war against Iran is entering its seventh month, with no peace agreement in sight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out any diplomatic solution with what he called the "savages" ruling the Islamic Republic.

Netanyahu also backed US President Donald Trump's latest campaign of economic pressure against Tehran. Speaking at an event at an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he had discussed the possibility of diplomacy with Iran during a recent meeting with Trump.

"I doubt, however, that an agreement can be reached with that group there, with those savages.

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"I tell you -- an agreement cannot be reached," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu has remained sceptical of diplomatic efforts with Iran for years. He openly opposed the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former US president Barack Obama. However, he had avoided publicly criticising Trump while the US president pursued a negotiated settlement with Tehran.

Trump joined Netanyahu in a US-Israeli attack on Iran in late February. He later agreed to a ceasefire in April after widespread opposition to the war in the United States. The conflict had also pushed oil prices higher.

Trump on Monday announced what he called "economic D-Day", with the aim of destroying Iran's economy. Iran has already faced years of sanctions, while Trump has shown reluctance to return to a full-scale war despite growing frustration over Tehran's refusal to accept his demands.

Netanyahu backs Trump's economic pressure

Netanyahu welcomed Trump's latest economic pressure campaign and said he had previously discussed the approach with the US president. He described it as a "third option" and praised Trump for pursuing it "in a very, very, very strong way".

"What President Trump did yesterday was to tighten the siege on Iran not only by tightening the siege on Iran itself, but by tightening the siege on those who aid this regime, this terrible dictatorship. This is a very important step," Netanyahu said at the event in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli prime minister has for years pushed for a US attack on Iran. Tehran's Shia cleric-run government supports armed groups including Hezbollah and Hamas. Hamas carried out the devastating October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.