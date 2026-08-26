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15 newborns killed after fire breaks out in Pakistan hospital

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 12:09 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 12:09 IST
15 newborns killed after fire breaks out in Pakistan hospital

Workers remove shards of broken windows following a fire incident outside the Mother and Child Health (MCH) ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad on August 26, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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At least 15 infants were killed after a fire broke out at the PIMS hospital nursery in Islamabad. The blaze reportedly followed an AC compressor explosion, prompting PM Shehbaz Sharif to order a probe.

At least 15 infants were killed after a major fire erupted at the state-run hospital in Pakistan’s Islamabad on Wednesday (Aug 26). According to the Islamabad district office, the fire broke out on the third floor of the Mother and Child Ward at the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. At the time of the incident, the nursery was housing 16 newborns, of whom just one was rescued.

According to a Geo TV report, citing rescue sources, the fire started at 6:45 am after an air-conditioner compressor explosion inside the nursery at the hospital.

In a statement, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “profound grief and heartfelt sorrow over the tragic incident of a fire in the nursery of PIMS Hospital.”

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Sharif “took notice of the tragic fire incident and directed the authorities to conduct an immediate investigation.”

“Such a situation with children is irreparable,” the prime minister said.

“A detailed review of the causes of the incident should be conducted, those responsible should be identified, and the strictest action should be taken,” he added.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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