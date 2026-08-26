/15 newborns killed after fire breaks out in Pakistan hospital

At least 15 infants were killed after a major fire erupted at the state-run hospital in Pakistan’s Islamabad on Wednesday (Aug 26). According to the Islamabad district office, the fire broke out on the third floor of the Mother and Child Ward at the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. At the time of the incident, the nursery was housing 16 newborns, of whom just one was rescued.

According to a Geo TV report, citing rescue sources, the fire started at 6:45 am after an air-conditioner compressor explosion inside the nursery at the hospital.

In a statement, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “profound grief and heartfelt sorrow over the tragic incident of a fire in the nursery of PIMS Hospital.”

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Sharif “took notice of the tragic fire incident and directed the authorities to conduct an immediate investigation.”

“Such a situation with children is irreparable,” the prime minister said.