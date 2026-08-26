/Kuku Kohli death: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and other celebrities bid final farewell to Phool Aur Kaante director

The Hindi film industry is mourning the loss of veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 77, following a massive heart attack in Mumbai. Widely known for directing several popular Bollywood films, including Phool aur Kaante, Kohli leaves behind a lasting cinematic legacy.

A day after his demise, family members, friends, and members of the film fraternity gathered at a crematorium in Andheri on August 26 to bid him a final farewell. While many celebrities attended the funeral in person to pay their last respects, others took to social media to remember the late filmmaker and pay tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and other celebrities attend Kuku Kohli's funeral

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Many B-town celebrities attended Kuku Kohli's funeral on August 26 in Andheri. Veteran actress and the late director's wife, Aruna Irani, visited the crematorium for her husband's last rites. She appeared devastated, leaving the funeral with teary eyes and folded hands, escorted by family members.

Also Read: Phool Aur Kaante director Kuku Kohli passes away at 77

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, arrived together at the crematorium. The couple came to support Aruna Irani and the grieving family, offering their condolences.

Other film industry members, including Rohit Shetty, Raza Murad, Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar, were also spotted. Amid a cheque bounce case, Rajpal Yadav paid his heartfelt last respects to Kuku Kohli on Wednesday.

The Alpha actress Sharvari Wagh also attended the funeral of veteran Bollywood director Kuku Kohli and paid her final respects.

Ajay Devgn, who began his acting career with Kohli's much-acclaimed Phool aur Kaante, also bid a final goodbye to the late director. Devgn shared a heartfelt message on his X account, remembering the director who launched him. He wrote, "Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti."

About Kuku Kohli

Kuku Kohli was a veteran Bollywood filmmaker who entered the film industry with his first film, Phool Aur Kaante, in 1991, starring Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani, and others. The film was a hit and brought recognition to Kohli.

He directed many popular action and romance films in the 1990s and 2000s, including Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Anari No 1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, and many others.