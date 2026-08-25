/Phool Aur Kaante director Kuku Kohli passes away at 77

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, best known for films like Kohram, Phool Aur Kaante and Suhaag, has passed away at the age of 77. Kohli, whose real name was Sandesh Kohli, was associated with Hindi cinema for several decades and was instrumental in introducing Ajay Devgn to Bollywood with Phool Aur Kaante.

The news of his passing was confirmed to the Hindustan Times by Ashoke Pandit. “He had no illness, it was a massive heart attack. He was hale and hearty before that. Kuku was also the General Secretary of IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Director's Association),” Pandit told the publication.

Kuku is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani. He also has two children with his first wife Rita Kohli- Pooja and Karishma.

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Kuku Kohli had made his debut as a director with Phool Aur Kaante which was a smash hit and introduced Ajay Devgn to Bollywood. It also featured Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani and Jagdeep.

Kohli followed it with Kohraam in the same year and went on to direct Suhaag in 1994, starring Ajay Devgn again, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. The film became a hit marked the first pairing of Devgn and Kumar on screen. He also directed Haqeeqat, Anari No 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa among other films.

His final directorial film, Woh Tera Naam Tha, released in 2004.

The funeral will be held tomorrow, Thursday at the Oshiwara crematorium.