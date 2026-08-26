/India, China push for settlement of border dispute in 'long-term' interests

India and China have committed to advancing talks toward a political settlement of their long-standing boundary question, emphasizing overall bilateral growth and long-term mutual interests. During the 25th round of Special Representatives' Talks in Beijing—led by Indian National Security Advisor Ajit G. Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi—both nations highlighted that maintaining peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains a prerequisite for normalized diplomatic, economic, and regional ties.