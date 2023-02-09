There's no free Europe without free Ukraine, says Zelensky at EU summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made some strong points as he addressed the European Union leaders and the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday (February 9). Zelensky said that Europe wouldn't be free without a free Ukraine as he urged allies to accelerate the promised delivery of modern long-range weapons.

The Ukrainian president is on a rare visit, only his second foreign trip since Russia's full-scale invasion started last year in February, causing food and fuel crises globally.

Zelensky was in London on Wednesday where he met United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and British monarch King Charles III and also addressed the nation's parliament. After that, he went to Paris.

The Ukrainian president lobbied the allies in Europe to provide modern fighter jets and long-range missiles. Zelensky then flew to Brussels to address EU leaders and the European parliament.

Zelensky told MEPs, "We are defending against the most anti-European force of the modern world -- we are defending ourselves, we Ukrainians on the battlefield, along with you."

Zelensky received a standing ovation during the parliamentary address and after that, he joined the 27 leaders of the EU member states as the special guest at their regular summit, where he made an opening address.

"I have to thank you personally for your unwavering support of our country and our aspirations, our aspirations to live in a united, free Europe," he told them.

He again said that Ukraine needs artillery, munitions, modern tanks, long-range missiles and fighter jets "faster than the aggressor" can prepare what he said would be a dangerous new offensive.

Zelensky said after the meeting that "there are positive signals, concerning the respective weapons. I really want these signals to move to concrete sounds to concrete voice, the voice that is not afraid that Russia will hear."

'Provide maximum support for Ukraine'

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel told reporters that the EU must continue to provide maximum support to Ukraine.

Michel said during a joint press conference with Zelensky and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen: "We consider that the coming weeks and months will probably be decisive... It’s not the time to tremble. It’s time to remain rational and time to deploy maximum support."

'Ukraine should become an EU member'

Zelensky said Ukraine should become an EU member, arguing the bloc wouldn't be whole without his country being its integral part.

But Michel told Zelensky that he would first need to have all member states agree to it when he told the news conference that "when I say this year I mean this year, 2023".

Michel stressed that "the road to peace, reconstruction and membership will be a long, hard road," before adding: "We'll be with you every step of the way."

