Nicaragua becomes first spanish-speaking nation to recognise Indian pharma standards

In a significant diplomatic development, Nicaragua has become the first Spanish-speaking nation to officially recognise the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) or Indian Pharma standards. This development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Pharmacopoeia Cooperation between the Governments of India and Nicaragua.

The ceremony, held in Nicaragua's capital, saw the signing of the MoU by Dr Sumit Seth, the Indian Ambassador to Nicaragua, and Dr Martha Reyes, Nicaragua's Minister of Health.

The Memorandum of Understanding underscores a shared commitment to collaboration in the regulation of medicines, marking a crucial step towards international harmonisation of pharmaceutical standards.

The move is expected to foster stronger ties between the two nations in the areas of healthcare, encouraging the exchange of expertise and resources for improved medical standards.

The Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP), compiled by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in India, serves as the official compendium of standards for drugs.

With the latest edition published in 2022, the IP comprises over 3,000 monographs, establishing precise limits and testing methods for both raw materials and finished pharmaceutical products.

Also Read | India: Sunil Bharti Mittal conferred honorary knighthood by King Charles III

The legal significance of the IP within India, enshrined in the Second Schedule of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, necessitates adherence to its standards for all imported, manufactured, and distributed drugs within the country.

This recognition by Nicaragua adds another feather to the IP's cap, solidifying its global standing and influence.

The IPC, an autonomous institute with the mandate to publish the IP at regular intervals has created a key document as a benchmark for pharmaceutical standards.

Watch | India paving way for Green Maritime Transport, builds 1st indigenously built Hydrogen-powered ferry × The IP's recognition by Nicaragua follows suit with five other countries - Afghanistan, Ghana, Nepal, Mauritius, and Suriname - who have already acknowledged its importance in ensuring the quality and safety of medicinal products.