New Zealand confirms first case of coronavirus: Health ministry

New Zealand's health ministry on Friday confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus in a person who recently returned from Iran.

The person, who is in their 60s, tested positive in results that were formally reported earlier in the day, the ministry said in a statement.

"Although we have our first case of COVID-19, the chances of community outbreak remain low," it said in a statement.

The patient is being treated in Auckland City Hospital and is in improving condition, the statement added.

The virus has so far caused nearly 80,000 infections and almost 2,800 deaths, according to official Chinese figures.

It has spread to another 46 countries, where about 3,700 cases and 57 deaths have been reported, according to the World Health Organisation.