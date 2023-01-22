New Zealand: Chris Hipkins to take over as the next PM after Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday

New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party has selected Chris Hipkins to serve as the 41st Prime Minister after his soon-to-be predecessor Jacinda Ardern’s shocking resignation on Thursday. This comes after the 44-year-old’s confirmation by the Labour caucus on Sunday (January 22) which was largely a formality since he was the only nominee for the top job. Ardern’s last day as the country’s PM will be Tuesday and Hipkins will be sworn in on Wednesday (January 25).

Announcing his appointment Hipkins said, “This is the biggest privilege and biggest responsibility of my life. I am energised and excited by the challenge that lies ahead.” He also went on to name incumbent social development minister Carmel Sepuloni as New Zealand’s next deputy PM. The 46-year-old of Samoan, Tongan and New Zealand European descent from Auckland will become the country’s first-ever Pasifika to take the role, as per Reuters.

In his first-ever speech after the vote, Hipkins spoke about some of the issues that his administration will focus on including the country’s economy after acknowledging that he takes this job at a "challenging time" for the country.

“COVID-19 and the global pandemic created a health crisis, and now it’s created an economic one – and that’s where my government’s focus will be. Our focus will be on the right now, on the bread and butter issues that people care about,” said the soon-to-be prime minister, reported the Guardian.

ALSO WATCH | Chris Hipkins to become New Zealand Prime Minister replacing Jacinda Ardern

He added, “Some people, many people are hurting at the moment, and I want them to know that we are on their side.” Hipkins also said that the rest of his team will be announced later. First elected to parliament in 2008, Hipkins built his reputation for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and was at the forefront of the government’s pandemic response as health minister in July 2020 before becoming the Covid response minister by the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE