Who is Chris Hipkins, set to become New Zealand’s new PM

Chris Hipkins is all set to become the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand, replacing Jacinda Ardern who abruptly decided to step down from the post saying that she no longer had "enough in the tank".

The 44-year-old minister, who oversees police and education departments, was the sole contender to take up the top post. He will formally assume the role on Sunday.

Here’s what we know about Hipkins who is seen as a "tough and capable" politician.

Lauded for fight against Covid

During his stint as the health minister when the Covid virus swept the entire world, Hipkins led a tough fight in the home front. During his two-year term, he was lauded for his Covid response as he had shut the country’s borders to keep the virus at bay, only fully reopening to the outside world in August last year.

He subsequently eased Covid lockdowns and said they had to be eased as people were unable to endure the restrictions.

According to political commentator Josie Pagani, Hipkins, with more than 14 years in opposition and government, is "sensible, likeable, tough and capable", reports AFP news agency.

Stint as police minister

Hipkins was appointed as the police minister in June last year amidst criticism against the government’s record on crime. Apart from health minister, he also served as public service minister.

Chris Hipkins to become New Zealand Prime Minister replacing Jacinda Ardern

"Chris is decisive and will be an incredibly strong prime minister," said Justice Minister Kiri Allan, one of Labour's senior Maori MPs, who had been considered a potential prime minister herself.

"He is extremely competent, with a track record of delivering for New Zealand as one of our most senior ministers over the past six years," she said.

‘Outdoor enthusiast’

Hipkins is a self-described an "outdoor enthusiast" who likes mountain biking, hiking and swimming.

Also read | Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's next prime minister

He has studied politics and criminology at Victoria University and then worked in the industry training sector.

He was elected as an MP in 2008. Previously, he worked as a senior adviser to two education ministers and former prime minister Helen Clark.

(With inputs from agencies)