Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's next prime minister

Minister Chris Hipkins, who led New Zealand’s response against the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to replace Jacinda Ardern to become the country’s next prime minister.

The 44-year-old was the lone minister to receive the nomination from fellow lawmakers on Saturday. However, he still needs an endorsement from his Labour Party, which he is expected to get by Sunday. Subsequently, the process of transfer of power will follow officially, reports Reuters news agency.

“The Labour Party caucus will meet at 1 pm on Sunday (local time) to endorse the nomination and confirm Chris Hipkins as Party Leader," said a statement by senior Labour Party member Duncan Webb.

Reacting to his nomination, Hipkins he was honoured to receive the humungous support from the lawmakers, adding “the weight of that responsibility is still sinking in”.

"Look, it's a big day for a boy from the Hutt, and look, I'm really honoured and humbled by the support that my colleagues have shown towards me. It's an enormous privilege.”

“It's also an enormous responsibility, and the weight of that responsibility is still sinking in. But I absolutely take that very seriously, and I know I'm really looking forward to it,” Hipkins said, referring to the Hutt Valley near Wellington where he grew up.

Labour Party expects that the change of guard will bolster its electoral fortunes when it faces the general elections on October 14, as it battles unfavourable opinion polls and rising criticism from the opponents over rising prices, poverty and crime rates.

On Thursday, Arden’s decision to demit office abruptly stunned New Zealand after securing a second term in a landslide election win less than three years ago.

The 42-year-old leader said she no longer had "enough in the tank". She said that her decision to step down was "tinged with sadness" but after making the announcement she had "slept well for the first time in a long time".

(With inputs from agencies)