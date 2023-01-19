What just happened? Reason for Jacinda Ardern's shocking resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shock move to step down as the New Zealand Prime Minister on 7 February made headlines on Thursday as she made the announcement. What just happened? Prime Minister Ardern turned heads and grabbed eyeballs for her efficient management through the COVID-19 pandemic and her leadership at times of crisis. She became the world's youngest female head of government at age 37. The leadership change comes ahead of the October elections. With this, Labour Party will now have to come up with a new face for the general election scheduled for 14 October 2023. So, what is the possible reason for Jacinda to take the decision to step down as New Zealand PM?

Burnout and other possible reasons

During her announcement to step down as New Zealand PM, Ardern said that she no longer has enough in the tank to do [the role] justice and that there are others around her who do. ‘This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term – because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that," she said. The speech can possibly indicate that the PM had burnout. WHO defines burn-out as a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. According to the global health organization, it is characterized by feelings of exhaustion, increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job and reduced professional efficacy.

Though Jacinda was praised for her leadership during the COVID pandemic, there were some pressure points from the business community. Following lockdowns brought on by COVID, New Zealand's corporate community was under stress and agitation. According to reports, the extended lockdown resulted in poor revenues and worry over jobs at the enterprises.

During parliamentary debate earlier, the prime minister’s muttered remark was caught on a hot mic after a series of questions from David Seymour, leader of New Zealand’s libertarian right Act party. “He’s such an arrogant prick," she said as she took her seat next to deputy prime minister and close political ally Grant Robertson. After Seymour demanded an apology, her microphone picked up the remark and recorded it in the official parliamentary record, Hansard.

What's next for New Zealand leadership?

Now, to elect the next leader for the next ten months, Labour party members will vote on 22 January. There are now no obvious frontrunners, but it won't be long until Labour MPs enter the race. Grant Robertson, the deputy prime minister and minister of finance, has already ruled him out from the campaign despite having competed for office in 2014.