A disturbing first-person video released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar, has captured how he surveyed the city reportedly during a reconnaissance trip ahead of the truck rampage on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.

As per the footage released on Sunday (Jan 5), Jabbar recorded the video via the meta glasses that he had donned during his visit to the French Quarter.

He, according to the reports, wore the exact same glasses when he rammed his truck into the crowd, claiming the lives of 14 people and wounding dozens of others.

FBI also said that Jabbar could have killed even more people with the IEDs that he planted around the city, but he was killed before he could reach the detonator remote control.

“We believe that the transmitter would have functioned, and would have worked, but for New Orleans PD putting him down before he could get access to that transmitter and set off the devices,” the New York Post quoted Joshua Jackson, Special Agent in Charge for the New Orleans Field Division as saying.

Authorities are probing to determine how Jabbar made bombs that were built with a “very rare explosive compound”, which as per the NBC News reports, have never been used previously in any attacks in the United States or Europe.

Jabbar travelled to Egypt and Canada in 2023

The investigators found out that the ISIS-inspired attacker had travelled to Egypt and Canada in the year 2023.

The authorities are yet to find out if these trips of his had any role to play in the radicalisation of his beliefs or his planning for the New Orleans attack.

“Our agents are getting answers as to where he went, who he met with and how those trips may or may not tie into his actions here in our city,” Lyonel Myrthil, the special agent in charge for the F.B.I. in New Orleans, said at a news conference.

(With inputs from agencies)