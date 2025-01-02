United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 1) said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found ISIS-inspired videos that Shamsud-Din Jabbar posted on social media where he expressed a desire to kill hours before he rammed a pickup truck into a crowd in New Orleans killing 15.

"The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack, he posted videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS, expressing a desire to kill. The ISIS flag was found in his vehicle which he rented to conduct this attack. Possible explosives were found in the vehicle as well, and more explosives were found nearby...The investigation is continuing to be active and no one should jump to conclusions," Biden said.

The FBI said 42-year-old US Army veteran Jabbar was driving a Ford F-150 electric pickup truck and an Islamic State flag was found in his vehicle.

It also said that it does not believe that Jabbar was the only one behind the Bourbon Street attack.

"We do not believe that Shamsud Din Jabbar was solely responsible for the Bourbon Street attack. We're aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates. That's why we need the public's help. We’re asking if anybody has had any interaction with Shamsud Din Jabbar in the last 72 hours, contact us. Anyone who has information, video or pictures, provide it to the FBI," said FBI Agent Alethea Duncan.

'No justification for violence,' says Biden

The US president said, “I want you to know I grieve with you. Our nation grieves with you as you mourn and as you heal.”

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday,” Biden said in a statement.

“There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.”

"Here's what we know so far. The FBI has reported to me, the killer was an American citizen, born in Texas. He served in the United States Army on active duty for many years. He also served in the Army Reserve until a few years ago. The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack, he posted videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS, expressing a desire to kill. The ISIS flag was found in his vehicle, which he rented to conduct this attack. Possible explosives were found in the vehicle as well, and more explosives were found nearby...The investigation is continuing to be active, and no one should jump to conclusions," the US president said.

What happened during the New Orleans attack?

Police said that a man drove his pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street at approximately 3:15 am on Wednesday (Jan 1) killing 15 people.

New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick described the driver as being “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.” She further added that the driver’s intention appeared to be to “run over as many people as he could.” Additionally, two police officers were shot by the suspect, but both are now in stable condition.

The FBI said that the suspect died following a gunfight with the police. After the truck came to a stop, Jabbar opened fire on officers, who returned fire, leading to his death.

(With inputs from agencies)