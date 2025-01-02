In a shocking incident, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside US President-elect Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday (Jan 1) killing at least one.

The authorities are investigating the incident as a possible act of terror.

The electric car arrived at the Trump International Hotel's glass entrance moments before it burst into flames.

The footage of the incident shows the vehicle parked at the hotel entrance before the large explosion occurred.

It was then followed by smaller explosions.

McMahill said there was "one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck" while seven others received "minor" injuries.

“A 2024 Cybertruck pulled up to the front of the hotel, and in fact, I can tell you, it pulled right up to the glass entrance doors of the hotel. We saw that smoke start showing from the vehicle, and then a large explosion from the truck,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters.

Elon Musk reacts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday (Jan 1) said that both Cybertruck and F-150 suicide bomb incidents seem to be linked and look like acts of terrorism.

He said in a post on X that the explosion was "caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck," and that it was "unrelated to the vehicle itself."

We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself.



All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion. https://t.co/HRjb87YbaJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

He also said that both vehicles involved in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks were rented from the same app which creates speculation that the incidents are linked.

“Appears likely to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, he said the "whole Tesla senior team" was investigating the blast, adding: "We've never seen anything like this."

The incident comes hours after a truck rammed a crowd in New Orleans, claiming the lives of at least 15 and wounding dozens of others.

Biden says authorities investigating possible link between both incidents

US President Joe Biden said that the authorities were investigating a possible link between the blast and the New Orleans attack.

"Thus far, there's nothing to report on that score," Biden said.

FBI agent Jeremy Schwartz described the Las Vegas blast as "an isolated incident," adding, "We do not believe that there's a bunch of folks out there supporting this or helping this."

(With inputs from agencies)