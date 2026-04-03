/New cyberattack hits every 39 seconds: Now, Bengaluru based firm aims to address cybersecurity gaps

A new cyberattack hits every 39 seconds globally, pushing the cost of cybercrime to a projected $15.63 trillion by 2029. While global cybersecurity spending is set to approach $240 billion, breaches continue, raising concerns about whether current strategies are keeping pace with evolving risks. Now, a Bengaluru firm is introducing an all-in one solution that includes continuous compliance and deep data discovery.

Experts say the challenge of addressing cybersecurity lies in how cybersecurity is structured. Many organisations still depend on fragmented tools and compliance-based models that provide only a snapshot of security readiness, rather than continuous, real-time insights. This gap often leaves systems exposed despite heavy investments.

“Security and risk leaders face an uncertain road ahead… the question is no longer how much you are spending on security but whether you can clearly demonstrate measurable return on that investment,” said Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder and CEO of SISA, the Bengaluru-headquartered cybersecurity firm.

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SISA has introduced SISA One, a dashboard that combines continuous compliance with real-time control visibility, deep data discovery and classification to identify vulnerabilities in data security, and advanced security operations for real-time threat detection and response.

SISA One was launched at the world's biggest cybersecurity conference RSA 2026 Conference in San Francisco, California, last month.

SISA says it's the first such unified platform globally for compliance, security and privacy.

Operating in 40+ countries, the cybersecurity firm works with over 1,000 organisations to anticipate threats and secure critical payment infrastructure, using insights from past breaches to enable a shift towards proactive risk management.

"While single-function tools solve specific problems, over-reliance on them creates inefficiencies and fragmented visibility," said Mahendran Chandramohan, Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering and DFIR at SISA.

He noted that organisations in the payments sector must simultaneously secure infrastructure, applications and transaction flows while meeting strict regulatory and customer requirements, adding that integrated systems could help simplify this process.