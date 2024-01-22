Nearly 90 deaths recorded across US with many states gripped by Arctic weather

Nearly 90 people have been killed due to weather-related incidents across the United States with sub-freezing conditions and icy roads contributing to dozens of deaths this month in the country. US states as far south as Texas and Florida remain gripped by the deadly arctic weather, which is reportedly expected to ease in the upcoming days.

Nearly 90 deaths reported

According to a tally by CBS News, around 89 people have been killed with at least 25 deaths in the US state of Tennessee and 16 in Oregon, which remains under a state of emergency amid severe ice storms.

While the death toll was highest in Tennessee and Oregon, fatalities have also been reported in the US states of Illinois, Mississippi, Washington, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Wisconsin, New York, and others.

WATCH | US Winter Storms: Biden hosts mayors conference amid extreme weather conditions Mississippi’s Emergency Management Agency said Sunday that 11 people have died of causes related to frigid weather since January 14.

Meanwhile, some deaths including a person who was killed in a five-car crash in Kentucky and four in Illinois, remain under investigation.

Five people – most of whom presumed to be homeless – died over just four days in Seattle, reported the Associated Press.

Situation across the US

Tens of thousands of people have been experiencing power outages across the US, as of Sunday afternoon, including 10,000 people in Oregon, 8,000 in North Carolina and thousands of others in California and Kentucky.

The icy conditions are expected to continue until the middle of the week with warmer temperatures predicted after.

Several states have reported freezing rain, sleet and high wind gusts later Sunday (Jan 21) affecting travelling particularly in parts of Kansas and Oklahoma, said the National Weather Service (NWS).

On Sunday (Jan 21), crews in Memphis, Tennessee, continued to work around the clock after around 700,000 people lost their water supply due to broken pipes that were causing low water pressure throughout the system.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water was repairing 10 water main breaks on Sunday afternoon after it had already repaired some 41 broken water mains and located more than 4,000 leaks at homes and businesses.

The pipe issues have also prompted local officials to issue a boil water advisory for 400,000 people. “Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” said the local officials in a post on X.

It added, “Tap water is safe for bathing and showering, try to avoid getting it in your mouth.”