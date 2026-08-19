NATO said on Wednesday that it is prepared to “address any threat” and defend all allies after reports said that Iran is considering attacking US military targets in Europe if President Donald Trump decides to escalate the war again. NATO is prepared to address any threat and would take necessary action to defend all its members, said an alliance official.

The military alliance is “prepared to address any threat and will always do what is necessary to defend all allies,” the NATO official said, adding, “Our deterrence and defence posture is strong and effective.”

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“As demonstrated earlier this year when NATO air defences successfully intercepted ballistic missiles heading to Türkiye from Iran on four separate occasions, our deterrence and defence posture is strong and effective,” said a NATO official.

In March, four suspected Iranian ballistic munitions heading toward Turkey were neutralised by NATO defences. Iran denied at the time that it launched the missiles. Cyprus was also targeted by drone attacks in March.

Earlier in the day, the Financial Times reported that Iran has weighed attacking US military targets in Europe should Trump escalate the war, citing people close to the Iranian regime.

According to the report, US assets in Bulgaria and Cyprus are said to be the potential targets of Tehran’s attack.

Bulgaria had recently approved the use of its Bezmer airbase for US refuelling aircraft, while the island nation Cyprus hosts a British military base, which was struck by a drone in March.

According to one of the sources, Iranian forces had also explored the possibility of attacking subsea fibre-optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz if the conflict widens.