/Iran warns of attack on US military infrastructure in Europe: Report

After targeting US military infrastructure in the Middle East, Iran says it will now hit US military targets in Europe if the war escalates further, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people close to the Iranian regime.

US assets in Bulgaria and Cyprus are said the be the potential targets of Tehran attack, according to the report. Bulgaria had recently approved the use of its Bezmer air base for US refuelling aircraft, while the island nation Cyprus hosts a British military base, which was struck by a drone in March.

According to one of the sources, Iranian forces had explored the possibility of attacking subsea fibre-optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz if the conflict widens.

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Warning to Gulf countries

The Iranian regime also warned Gulf countries against assisting the US military, saying any such support would amount to participation in American military operations against Tehran.

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“Any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation,” armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi said, according to Iran's Mehr news agency.

He also addressed Gulf states that have said they would not allow the US to use their territory for military action against Iran. “The countries bordering the Persian Gulf, which have issued various statements saying they would not allow the US to use their territory against Iran, should know that we are fully aware of the situation,” Abdollahi said.

Negotiation stalled

Peace talks between Washington and Tehran to end the war has failed to yield any results so far and have stalled. And there are hardly any indications that talks will resume anytime soon.